ENGLEWOOD- Majesty Outdoors Television is filming its 9th season.

It’s also the 4th time the series has filmed in the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach area with Capt. Chris O’Neill.

The episode will feature 15-year-old Matthew Woods, he’s been in the foster care system since he was 11 years old.

He’s been placed in more than a dozen homes and is now at AMIKids Crossroads.

The Crew and Matthew Woods, the teen being featured in the episode will stay at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda during their visit.

The Majesty Outdoors Foundation is a 501-c(3) non-profit working to bring awareness to the fatherless epidemic and enact change by offering fatherless teens hope, faith and the beauty of the great outdoors through providing maiden outdoors adventures.

The series has an audience of 8 million viewers and is available on American Sports Network, Great Outdoors Network Entertainment, Outdoor Action TV, and Pursuit Channel.

According to the MOF, fatherless teenagers account for 63 percent of youth suicides, 71 percent of pregnant teens, 71 percent of all high school dropouts and 85 percent of all youth sitting in prison.

Through its mentoring program, the foundation has impacted the lives of more than 3,000 fatherless children.

Since Majesty Outdoors Television’s inception in 2009, more 75 teenagers have appeared on the show and all are eligible for college scholarships.