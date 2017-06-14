Mr. Sparky

ENGLEWOOD- Majesty Outdoors Television is filming its 9th season.

It’s also the 4th time the series has filmed in the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach area with Capt. Chris O’Neill.

The episode will feature 15-year-old Matthew Woods, he’s been in the foster care system since he was 11 years old.

He’s been placed in more than a dozen homes and is now at AMIKids Crossroads.

The Crew and Matthew Woods, the teen being featured in the episode will stay at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda during their visit.

The Majesty Outdoors Foundation is a 501-c(3) non-profit working to bring awareness to the fatherless epidemic and enact change by offering fatherless teens hope, faith and the beauty of the great outdoors through providing maiden outdoors adventures.

The series has an audience of 8 million viewers and is available on American Sports Network, Great Outdoors Network Entertainment, Outdoor Action TV, and Pursuit Channel.

According to the MOF, fatherless teenagers account for 63 percent of youth suicides, 71 percent of pregnant teens, 71 percent of all high school dropouts and 85 percent of all youth sitting in prison.

Through its mentoring program, the foundation has impacted the lives of more than 3,000 fatherless children.

Since Majesty Outdoors Television’s inception in 2009, more 75 teenagers have appeared on the show and all are eligible for college scholarships.

SHARE
Previous articleHouse Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, shot at Congressional Baseball Practice
Next articleSarasota bookstore has a giveaway
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.