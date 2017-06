MANATEE — A 20 year old Sarasota woman riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says, the woman was riding a motorcycle east on State Road 70 near 56th Court East at around 10 p.m.

A 21 year old Bradenton man travelling west bound on 70 made a U-turn, not seeing the motorcyclist the biker struck the rear of the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was speeding the crash is under investigation.