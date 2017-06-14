Two more items have been checked off the list to bring the Atlanta Braves to the Suncoast. The first came with the west villages’ submission on Monday of the final grant application for $20 million in state stadium funding necessary to complete the $75 million to $80 million proposed public-private financing deal. The Herald Tribune says, the second came Tuesday afternoon when North Port city leaders endorsed a licensing agreement with the team that allows for regular public use of the complex outside of baseball games, satisfying concerns commissioners have raised over the past few months. Officials from the county, west villages, city of north port and Atlanta Braves have been working feverishly in an attempt to break ground ASAP so the team can be here by 2019.