George Diller, the longest-serving NASA launch commentator has retired after 37 years. The former Sarasota resident famously called the space shuttle program’s return to flight in 2005. According to the Herald Tribune, Diller rotated as the voice of the space shuttle program and served as the launch commentator for NASA Television. He gave commentary for the final space shuttle mission with Atlantis in 2011; the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990; probes launched to the Moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury and Pluto; and the Atlas V Rocket that carried the Mars Laboratory and Curiosity Rover.