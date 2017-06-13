SARASOTA- Talking, Reading and Singing are 3 simple things parents can do to make a huge difference in their child’s education

A new pilot program hopes to help parents boots their child’s early brain and vocabulary development.

All Faiths Food Bank is partnering with The Charles Margery Baranick Foundation to deliver a simple concept.

“Just the mere act of talking to our child, singing with your child is going to help their brain development and there preparedness for school,” says Sandra Frank, CEO of All Faiths Food Bank.

The campaign talking is teaching aims to lower and close the 30 million word gap

“And that’s the difference in language skills and understanding within families between families in a lower income and middle class family. That child in a lower income family is going to hear 30 million fewer words and I think that’s absolutely astounding and one of the remedies is this campaign talking is teaching,” says Frank.

Frank says it’s never too early to start the educational process with your kids. The all faith food bank will be handing out posters and flyers like these with tips for parents.

“O to 5 is the time where the most rapid brain development in a child. The most rapid brain development and what we lay down as parents in those early years has an impact on their ability to learn the rest of their lives,” she says.