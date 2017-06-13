CHARLOTTE—A three car crash in Charlotte County sends a man to the Hospital in serious condition.

The crash blocked the intersection at State Road 31 and Bermont Road in Punta Gorda for hours today. According to Police, the crash involved a dump truck, pickup truck and a passenger vehicle.

Several emergency responders are on the scene, including a medical helicopter and two fire engines the driver of the car has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said he was trapped in the car and had to be freed. No one in the other two trucks suffered any injuries.