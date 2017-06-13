Employee turnover and compensation were targeted at the Manatee county commission meeting Monday. County Administrator Ed Hunzeker allocated $500,000 in the tentative budget to make salaries more competitive for positions for which the county encounters difficulty in attracting qualified applicants.

The Herald Tribune says, on average, the county is experiencing annual turnover among its work force of about 17%.

After five to seven years of experience, county workers learn they can earn higher wages elsewhere and leave.

The Manatee County Commission will conduct a preliminary public hearing about the 2017-2018 budget at 6 p.m. Thursday in its chambers

It will set a tentative property tax rate on August 1. Then the budget and tax rate will be finalized during public hearings in September.