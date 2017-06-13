SARASOTA – Florence and Bob Fellows spend their mornings making healthy dog treats.

Before retiring, Florence was a bookkeeper. Her husband, Bob, was a technical writer.

For almost six years, though, they’ve been making what they call ‘Maggie’s Morsels.’

It all started with inspiration from Maggie – their four-legged family member.

“We moved from a house with a yard, and our dog Maggie had a yard,” said Florence Fellows.

Every time they opened the door, she said, Maggie tried to escape. A dog behaviorist blamed Maggie’s diet.

“We were feeding her junk food for treats and we decided to do something healthy for her,” Bob Fellows said.

So, they decided to make their own dog treats.

“We couldn’t give them anything that had grain, and they didn’t want anything that had nuts in em,” Bob said, “and I go, ‘What the heck are we ever gonna make it with?'”

After some experimenting, they figured it out. They start with a gluten & allergy-free base: garbanzo bean flour. They also use green beans, green peas, mint, parsley and wild blueberries.

They make about 25 pounds of vegan treats each week, with about 175 treats per pound.

“Basically most dogs love them,” Florence said. “We haven’t heard anyone that doesn’t love them.”

Making the treats is not easy.

“It’s a lot of work, we put a lot of time into it, and it’s been a slow go starting from nothing,” Florence said.

Their treats are in 12 stores around Florida, and they also take custom orders.

Bob’s technical writing days are now a distant memory.

“Now I’m Looking back at this like, ‘Whoa! How did I get this far in this business?'” he said. “It really is a challenge, but its something you kind of look forward to.”

Their customers, just like dogs, are as loyal as they come.

“Don’t ever give up, don’t stop this,” Bob said, “because my dog would be lost without these treats.”

For more details on how you can purchase Maggie’s Morsels, head to their website.