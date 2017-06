MANATEE — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit is now equipped with Narcan kits, the medication used to treat opioid exposure.

A local family purchased eight Narcan kits at $134 dollars per kit through the Desoto Animal Clinic the clinic provided one kit to the sheriff’s office and along with training on how to administer the drug.

The Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit has not had any dogs get sick from exposure to opioids, but they will now be prepared if the dogs are ever in danger.