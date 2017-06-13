BRADENTON- One in six women have been a victim of an attempted or enacted rape. Sexual violence affects even the youngest of victims.

According to the probable cause affidavit from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Euel Deloach along with his daughter Melissa Deloach repeatedly raped a six year old girl about five or six times.

It’s unclear when the abuse started, how long it lasted or if there are any other victims.

The investigation of Euel Deloach resulted in his arrest on Feb 28 after allegations of child abuse.

Through that investigation, detectives determined that Melissa Deloach also was part of the abuse.

During the interview with detectives, Melissa admitted to the crime and stated it had happened about a handful of times.

The duo are behind bars in Manatee County on sexual battery on a child 12 years or less and are being held without bond.

