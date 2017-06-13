VENICE —- A near death drowning took place in Venice.

The Venice Fire Department says they received an emergency call just after four in the afternoon on Tuesday on Villas Drive. A four year old girl was unresponsive after going into a pool.

The girl was in the care of relatives, but the child went back into the pool when no one was watching, when the fire department arrived, the family was performing CPR on the girl and she was revived.

She was taken to Venice Regional Bayfront Health for further treatment.