SARASOTA COUNTY-Volunteers are wanted here in the community of Sarasota.

Selby Public Library hosted a community volunteer fair on Tuesday.

More than 20 local nonprofit organizations were present including Big Brother Big Sister and All Faith Food Banks.

The theme for the event is “Build A Better World” through volunteering.

Spokesperson Brock Peoples says volunteering is beneficial to be out there, active, and to give back.

“It gives us an opportunity to use skills we might not use every day. You can go and build a house… you can go read to kids…you can walk dogs. The possibilities are endless and volunteerism gives you that capability and gives you that chance to be something in your community.”

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net/library.