A summer pilot program, hopes to help parents recognize their power to boost their child’s early brain and vocabulary development. It’s called “Talking is teaching: talk, read, sing” and is part of a national public awareness and action campaign that encourages parents and caregivers to talk, read and sing more with their young children from birth. According to the Herald Tribune, reading, singing, or just talking to a small child can help close the 30-million-word gap children from low-income families hear by the time they are in kindergarten compared to their more affluent classmates. Throughout the summer, posters, flyers and bookmarks with conversational tips for parents will be available at all faiths food bank’s sprout trucks, boys and girls clubs, public libraries, Sarasota memorial hospital and children first and forty carrots classrooms.