A massive fire in London at the 24-story Grenfell tower in Latimer road, White City, tonight the fire has reportedly spread to five floors, with firefighters struggling to bring it under control.

There are 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters at the Lancaster West Estate.

Desperate residents trapped high in the enormous tower were heard ‘screaming’ for help as they built ropes from sheets in an attempt to reach the ground.

The residential block has hundreds of residents two of whom are being treated for illness from smoke inhalation.