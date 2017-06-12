SARASOTA COUNTY-And here on the Suncoast, residents of Sarasota are not forgetting either.

Local resident Eddie Sotomayor Jr. was a victim of the deadly massacre.

Family and friends showed up for a vigil dedicated to him at Payne Park tonight.

Balloons were let go in the sky to remember him,

And a Pulse tribute car came out with all the victims’ names on it.

“The story is Eddie worked with a friend of mine that me and her were kids together. And after the tragedy that happened I heard that Eddie was a jokester. And I stopped and asked his boss how cool would it be for me to put a giant top hat on top of this car cause they called Eddie Top Hat Eddie, and he said Eddie would have loved it. So we built the giant top hat stickered the car and that’s how everything became for Eddie,” says Wally Goodnough.

After the vigil a poster with pictures of Sotamayor Jr. was signed by those in attendance in remembrance of him.