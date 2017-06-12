SARASOTA — Casey Powell has returned to the Sarasota area to help grow lacrosse to the next generation. The lacrosse icon spent the last couple days hosting a clinic at Riverview High School. This particular event was special for Powell and the kids in attendance.

Fellow Syracuse alum and current Women’s Lacrosse head coach for the Orange Gary Gait took part. Gait, a star player in his own right, was Powell’s idol growing up. Gait is also the head of the Canadian national lacrosse program and has been coming to Florida on clinic and recruiting trips many times. But this was his first time coming to the Sarasota area.

For Powell, his professional playing career has come to a close, finishing with the Major League Lacrosse’s Florida Launch last year. He will be inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in Baltimore this September. Now he says he will be dedicating a great deal of time and energy in Sarasota with the World Lacrosse Foundation.

