MANATEE COUNTY-Meanwhile Bradenton had their own gathering in remembrance of the pulse nightclub shootings.

Manatee Pride and Prism held their own event on the one year anniversary of the Orlando massacre.

Dozens filled the manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship as they singed hymns and remembered the victims.

Spokesperson for the Prism Youth Initiative and Manatee Pride Valerie Fischer says the support for this has been overwhelming.

“We all just kind of work together to put together something that would have meaning to our community and again help us work through and still process some of the feelings we all have as a result of what happened.”

One of the speakers present talked about Eddie Sotamayor Junior who had a vigil in Sarasota.