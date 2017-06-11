BRADENTON – Two local nonprofits band together providing companion animals to veterans. It’s a chance for veterans to adopt their own dog or cat from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue and then train them with the paws and warriors foundation.

A year ago, Oz suffered a shattered leg. Every solution pointed to euthanasia. Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue came into the picture, changing that with an amputation. Now, with one leg less, Oz is as happy as any other dog.

And his owner is just as happy, realizing she can spread that happiness to others, specifically veterans.

“There was a group of veterans that were single or double amputees with their legs and I would always hear them say here comes Oz, you have to meet Oz to the ones who haven’t met him.”

LaVonne Bower adopted Oz. She also founded the Paws and Warriors Foundation, which trains pets like Oz to act as therapy animals for veterans.

Bower says every time Oz walks into a room, everyone lights up.

“And they’re immediately not thinking about why they’re there at the ranch for therapy, they’re already just relaxing and thinking about the dog. And you’ll see him sit down and pet him and just open up.”

The partnership with Bower’s foundation and Nate’s allows veterans who are physically or emotionally challenged to find a companion.

“And a dog like this can give them a reason to live. It can help draw them out into the public and be more social with regular people because it gives them something to focus on rather than whatever their disability may be.”

Slomba is overjoyed Oz has a second chance at life. Every veteran, when they see three-legged Oz, seems to think the same thing.

“And it’s really endearing too because often, they’ll give him a hug and kiss and say I get it buddy.”