SARASOTA – At the US Youth Rowing Championships,everyone’s fast. Athletes train year-round for a chance to take home top honors at Nationals.

Our two local teams, Sarasota Scullers and Sarasota Crew, had an impressive weekend on the water at Nathan Benderson Park.

The Sarasota Sculler Women’s Double placed sixth in the B final, making them the 12th fastest in the nation. Also in the B final, the Sculler’s Men’s Double placed second.

Sarasota Crew’s Women’s Quad placed 8th place, other Sarasota crew boats placing as well. Then the Crew’s Men’s Quad placed third.

Sarasota Crew’s Clark Dean is the sixth seat in the 8-man boat. After having an impressive year rowing in Germany, he’s pleased with how his team fought on the water.

Both teams say it’s a privilege having the Nationals on the Suncoast since they are already used to the heat and humidity.

Also, the 2017 World Rowing Championships are coming to the Suncoast this September. U.S. Rowing officials announced a Youth Rowing Regatta is added to the schedule that championship weekend.

U.S. Rowing will hold an under 19 Youth Regional Challenge. The competition features more than 300 of the top under 19 rowers from the 6 U.S. rowing regions.

Each of the regions will be represented by two all-star crews in the men’s and women’s eights and the men and women quadruple sculls.

The races take place on Saturday, September 23rd, before the world’s opening ceremony.