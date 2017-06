BRADENTON – Two pedestrians are injured in a hit and run accident. That’s according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened at 301 Boulevard East and 44th Avenue East in Manatee County 10:30 P.M. Saturday, June 10th.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nicholas Rosenberger and 47-year-old Cathy Bryant were taken to Blake Medical Center with injuries. They couldn’t tell what the vehicle looked like.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 239-938-1800.