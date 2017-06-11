BRADENTON – The boats just keep getting bigger and bigger. That’s what the show manager for the Bradenton Boat Show says five years after the showcase’s debut in Bradenton.

Boats as long as 75 feet lined the floor at the Bradenton Area Convention center this weekend. The showcase displayed brand new 2017 models including Sea Ray, Boston Whaler and the Sea Pro.

Show manager Jim Scilligo says events like this are the best places to go if you’re interested in buying a boat.

“They’re really cool. The boats nowadays are much more sophisticated than what people remember from even ten years ago. It’s fun to come and see what they’re doing with these boats.”

The Bradenton Boat Show returns January 19th, but until then, Sarasota hosts a boat show at the Fairgrounds the weekend of November 3rd.