SARASOTA – A construction worker dangles for nearly an hour from the 15th floor of The Vue on Gulfstream Avenue in downtown Sarasota Sunday, June 11th.

Two men were on the scaffolding when it fell, but one man was able to rescue himself.

The call came in just after 11 A.M. and the man was pulled to safety at around 12:15 P.M. Sarasota County Fire performed a high-angle rescue, pulling the man to safety on the top of the building.

Sarasota Police Department was also on scene.

