SARASOTA – A construction worker dangles for nearly an hour from the 15th floor of The Vue on Gulfstream Avenue in downtown Sarasota Sunday, June 11th.

Two men were on the scaffolding when it fell, but one man was able to rescue himself.

The call came in just after 11 A.M. and the man was pulled to safety at around 12:15 P.M. Sarasota County Fire performed a high-angle rescue, pulling the man to safety on the top of the building.

Sarasota Police Department was also on scene.

Sarasota Co. FD is rescuing a construction worker dangling off the 17th floor of the Vue in downtown Sarasota.

Posted by SNN, The Suncoast News Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017

Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She's currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida.