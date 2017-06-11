BRADENTON – Usually when you put fish and fire in the same sentence, you’re talking about cooking a nice meal. That wasn’t the case Sunday, June 11th, at the Bradenton Yacht Club.

Fishers and firefighters tested their fishing skills at the 10th Annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament.

The event raising money for the Children’s Burn Camp Foundation of Florida, an organization committed to helping the lives of young burn survivors. The camps allow these children to interact with other burn survivors and cope with their physical and emotional scars.

Tournament director Erik Nicholson says that’s exactly why he raises money for them.

“If you put ‘children’ and ‘burn’ in the same sentence, people are going to want to know what you’re talking about. Any time you can help children, and children who are burned, everybody’s going to step up to the plate.”

Nicholson serves as a Manatee County firefighter. He and his colleagues jumped at the chance to help these kids.

The charity has raised over $100,000 in ten years.