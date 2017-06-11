SARASOTA – Day three of the USRowing Youth Championships was marked by cheers, sweat and smiles.

This year’s Youth Championships were held at Nathan Benderson Park, and for good reason, says USRowing CEO Susan Smith.

“This particular venue was designed around the best international venues in the world,” Smith said.

The Youth Nationals were a test event for the World Rowing Championships coming here in September.

Youth rowers were not the only athletes at these races, however.

U.S. Olympic rower Jennifer Goldsack was there to talk with younger athletes about their desires to go to the Olympics one day.

“I am really delighted to be able to come and participate in the Olympic Day that USRowing organized,” Goldsack said. “I think having it on finals day for the Youth National Championships is a really great way to kind of celebrate, not only sort of the Olympic movement but also, I mean, seeing the passion and the energy of these kids and kind of talking to some of them about their aspirations is really wonderful.”

Younger athletes are not turning down advice from an Olympian.

“You know meeting an Olympic athlete, at this point in their sporting career,” Smith said, “you know is enough to launch them to the next level.”

“Rowing’s a tough sport, its technical, its hard on your body, its endurance its strength,” Goldsack said. That hard work is something that Sarasota Crew, who took third place today, is all too familiar with.

“We were basically tied for third fastest, so we knew coming into the race that it wasn’t gonna be easy,” Sarasota Crew member Clark Dean, said.

While it may not have been easy, they did say it was worth it.

“You know, my team and I, we put so much hard work in every single day, so be able to come out and medal is a really great feeling,” Sarasota Crew member Christian Irving, said.

It’s a great feeling not just for the rowers, but for their mentors, too.

“Frankly, they inspire us back as well,” Goldsack said.