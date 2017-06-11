SARASOTA – A construction worker is recovering after a daring rescue off the 17th floor of the Vue Condo construction site in Downtown Sarasota.

Harrowing moments, as if ripped from a prime time drama, as a worker dangles from about the 15th floor of the Vue Waterfront Condo Construction site.

“One of the lines snapped,” Chief Regnier said. “There were two personnel, one was able to be rescued by personnel on scene, the second individual was stuck on the scaffolding.”

Emergency Crews were called in just after 11 A.M. Sunday, June 11th. Sarasota County Fire Department then performed a high-angle rescue pulling him to the roof for safety, after dangling for close to an hour.

“The victim was harnessed in quickly so that he was safe,” Regnier said. “And once he was harnessed in safe we were able to take our times make sure we did everything as safely as possible.”

Sarasota County’s Special Operations Team practices rescues like this a few times a year, and the rescue went according to plan.

“Yes, it is very dangerous,” Regnier said. “We have safety lines in place to take care of the victim as well as the firefighter and we were able to perform that without any incident today.”

The construction worker was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries; the second worker was also evaluated on scene.

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier says the department will share their safety reports with the construction company.

“We’ll get the team together,” Regnier said. “The Fire Department Team, do a post-incident action, determine what could have went wrong, what we did right, what are the things that we need

to improve upon, and we will share that with the construction company that’s here on sight.”

The cause of the scaffolding snap was not immediately known.