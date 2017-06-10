BRADENTON – The Quick Silver store at the Ellenton Premium Outlet Mall had an unwelcome guest this weekend.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, an employee opening the store for the day was cornered behind the desk by a woman holding a gun. Shortly after, the employee noticed the gun was fake and ordered the suspect out of the store.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect described as a white female in her 40’s with brown hair and possible tattoo band around her upper arm.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.