VENICE – The Venice Indians are known for their dominant football program but this weekend it’s all about their golf game.

Over 200 golfers played in Football Teams Golf Tournament at Waterford Golf Club. It was an early shot gun start. Players lucky enough to hit a hole-in-one receive a truck, golf cart or a central air system.

The tourney raises money for new equipment and helps support the Indians’ road trip game to Georgia to start the 2017 football season.

The biggest part of the tourney is honoring Venice’s Indian of the year, AJ Kot. Venice’s head coach John Peacock says he’s proud of the support local officials give the tourney every year.

Venice makes the trip to the Peach State this first week of the season to Paly Camden County. Peacock says the golf tourney is one of their three fundraisers every year.