SARASOTA – It’s day two of competition for the U.S. Rowing Youth National Championship. It started with semi-finals and now we are in the final rounds of this.

President of Sarasota Scullers Seth Koplin is ecstatic over how well his team has done so far.

“Of out 10 boats we qualified 4 which is incredible ratio that’s fantastic of our four 3 went on to A B finals, which is ridiculously awesome,” says Koplin.

Captain of Sarasota Scullers Christopher Cale has rowed for seven years and says its one of the hardest sports he’s ever done.

“It’s a full body sport, it takes everything you have to get down the 2,000 meter course,” says Cale.

Kaden Bows and Patrick Watson have been paired together for nationals and are thinking about their biggest challenge

“Sort of racing against these people that we have never seen before and all we have is there times compared to how they did yesterday,” says Watson.

Day 2 of the @usrowing Youth National Championship, starting with the Semi Finals. More tonight on @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/tAGMdDBwAQ — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) June 10, 2017

They say it’s as much a physical sport as it is mental.

“Were all racing side by side so you look over and you can kind of know what your position is if you’re in 3rd 4th 1st that kind of thing but you just can’t let it get to you because you have all these 2,000 meters so you know whatever place you are in, it can change,” says Bowles.

Sunday is the final day of competition and they only have one goal.

“And what we’re going to try to do tomorrow is stay in front in the middle and dominate our race,” says Watson.

“Tomorrow’s goal is win. Win the B final. That’s the only thing on our minds right now,” says Cale.