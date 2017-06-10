SARASOTA – In rowing, everything is in sync, from the stroke to the breath.

“So when you ‘whew’ right at the release, you can hear that… it’s a thrill.”

Sarasota Sculler Christoper Cails rows every day with his partner Kristopher Schumann. They weren’t matched because of their names, but because of their rhythm.

“When you row with someone, you are both rowing a little different, and you kind of have to compensate with each other to work out the flaws to balance the boat.”

The teamwork doesn’t stop when the boat docks. Katie Beiler says she’s in constant communication with her partner, Jessica Frisch.

“You have to be able to trust that person is going to give it their all every single practice, every single race and not give up when things get hard.”

Beiler says Frisch keeps her calm when something goes wrong on the water.

“One of my oars got caught in the water and she’s laughing… it was very scary. We call it a crab when it gets stuck underwater and we can’t row, and that normally doesn’t happen in racing.”

The Sculler pairs practice six days a week, sometimes twice today.

“It’s a lot of time, but I wouldn’t call it a sacrifice. If anything, I’m gaining friendships and relationships.”

As much as the rowing pairs work together, there’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition.

“Sometimes we have little rivalries like who is working harder outside of practice, so that helps our training grow.”

Sarsota Scullers coach, Laura Corbette, says most of their training takes place off the water with running weight lifting and core workouts.

“They are heart and soul, and I have never seen any of them crack, not one of the four you spoke with, they don’t break and they would die trying.”

Winning or losing, Schuman says he’s glad he has someone to share it with.

“Definitely better friends out of it, it’s like a different kind of bond.”