BRADENTON – A Bradenton man suffers serious injuries following a hit and run crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-75 near mile marker 222 Friday, June 9th, at 9:15 P.M.

The report says 45-year-old Donald Goldberg was driving southbound when an unknown vehicle failed to stop behind him, causing a collision.

The driver fled the scene. A witness says the vehicle was a silver SUV or minivan.

If you have any information, please call FHP at 239-938-1800.