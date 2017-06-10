SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Planning Commission earlier this month voted unanimously to possibly suspend the planned construction near the Celery Fields.

On Monday, June 12th, the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA) will assess the meeting.

The objective is to prevent the county commissioners to approve the application of turning the nature center into an industrial area.

Participants will determine what should drive decisions about public lands and how policies can be changed to protect local treasures.

President of CONA, Kafi Benz, says the ultimate decision will come down to the city commissioners, but she hopes they’ll take to heart what the community says.

“The members of our organizations, neighborhoods throughout the county, unanimously are against this… But we’re going to request revisiting the whole process so this doesn’t happen again.”

The public is welcome to attend. The meeting is June 12th at the Sarasota Garden Club at 7 P.M.