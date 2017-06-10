MANATEE COUNTY – A new HIV testing and education facility opens in Manatee County.

Community AIDS Network cut the ribbon to their new building in Palmetto Saturday, June 10th. The community showed up to learn about HIV and how to prevent the disease.

Not only does the facility provide services for HIV–positive patients, but it also provides services for those affected with STD and hepatitis c.

Spokesperson John Acevedo says no other organization in Manatee County offer prevention education and testing apart from the health department.

“We thought that it was needed here in Manatee especially with the additional numbers that are being reported. Palmetto happens to be the second prevalent area in Manatee County other than the Samoset area of Bradenton.”

Communtiy AIDS Network does not provide medical care services at the Palmetto branch.