SARASOTA COUNTY – This weekend, dogs and their owners get a chance to mingle.

Southeastern Guide Dogs hosted a family and pet friendly carnival Saturday, June 10th, at the Doctors Hospital in Sarasota.

Animal lovers showed up to watch dog agility tricks, listen to live music, participate in face painting and much more.

Some of the dogs present are therapeutic dogs for patients at the Doctors Hospital.

Spokesperson Jane Alkire says these dogs give emotional support for veterans that suffer from post-traumatic syndrome.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to bring our puppies in training and also our working dogs to interact with the public. The dogs need to learn what different people look like, smell like, all these different noises of a hospital and it’s a great learning opportunity for them.”

Proceeds for the event go to benefit Southeastern Guide Dogs.