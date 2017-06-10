HOLLYWOOD – Actor Adam West who portrayed Batman on TV in the 1960’s has died at the age of 88.

His family released a statement saying he died Friday, June 9th, after a “short but brave fight with leukemia.”

Five years ago he received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

In addition to the “Batman” TV series, West also appeared on a number of iconic television series such as “Bonanza”, “Perry Mason” and “Bewitched.”

But “Batman” was the role that would define him throughout his life. When the show went off the air after three seasons, he found the role had left him typecast.

But in later years, he said he was pleased to have had a role bringing an iconic character to life.

West was married three times and had six children.