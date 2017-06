VENICE—- Venice Police Department K-9 ‘Mako’ will receive a bullet and stab proof vest thanks to a donation.

The non-profit, gifted by S.I. Companion Dog Training Club, INC. is gifting the vest it’s valued between $18-hundred and $22-hundred dollars.

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Mako is a 3 year old German shepherd who is dual certified in narcotics and criminal apprehension.

He’s assigned to k9 officer Kristen Kimson.