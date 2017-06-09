SARASOTA —For boaters out there, the U.S Coast Guard announced today it will close new pass to mariners starting next week.

New Pass, one of three channels leading into Sarasota Bay, has become unsafe due to shoaling, or when the water becomes too shallow in the pass and needs to be dredged.

The pass will be closed between June 12th and June 16th, and the navigational markers will be removed unpredictable weather means the exact removal date has not been determined.

New Pass was closed temporarily in 2016 and opened again after dredging nine channel buoys are expected to be removed.