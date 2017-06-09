A Jimmy Buffet style retirement community is headed to Manatee County, the Herald Tribune reports, Minto communities are bringing a community inspired by the king of laid-back music to a new development and marina on Anna Maria Sound.

The homebuilding company is working with Margaritaville holdings, a company that already announced plans for its Jimmy Buffett-style community vibe with a retirement community in Daytona Beach.

It will include 132 residences as well as wet slips for boat docking.

The project will be in the marina walk neighborhood of the community on Manatee Avenue West pricing starts in the high $400-thousands.