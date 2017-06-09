According to the Herald Tribune in a 4-2 vote, the planning commission rejected an application from developer John Neal of Neal Land Ventures to eliminate the proposed thoroughfare between the Braden Woods Subdivision and the Braden River.

In October, Neal Land Ventures pitched a gated, 32-home subdivision on 32 acres then owned by Albert Myara.

In a 6-1 vote, the planning commission recommended denial of the proposed Myara suburb because the county’s 1989 comprehensive plan called for linger lodge road to be eventually extended through the property.

According to the paper the commission felt it would eventually be needed to accommodate about 5,000 vehicles a day.

The county commission is scheduled to consider eliminating the road extension from the comprehensive plan on August 3rd.