A Sarasota drone racing dealer said he feels betrayed by an employee, who allegedly stole more than $100-thousand dollars of unopened merchandise and sold the products to area pawnbrokers.

According to the herald tribune, 38 year old Wendell Ardis Board III, of Sarasota has been charged with 89 counts of theft, among other charges.

Tim Nilson, the owner of the online drone racing supplier, said that on February 2nd he became aware his company was missing almost $34-thousand dollars’ worth of unaccounted inventory.