SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Cat Depot, where staff is getting ready for 2017 Critter Camp.

During the first camp session that begins Monday, children participants will learn the responsibilities of owning a pet, from food and vet care to setting aside money to help pay for costs. The Cat Depot cats became photogenic during the video shoot and displayed high energy.

The camp offers several sessions with different themes during the summer.

Cat Depot Volunteer and Education Manager Joe Landmichl talks about Critter Camp during the segment. Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN The Suncoast News Network.