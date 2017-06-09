SARASOTA- Its day 1 of competition for the US Rowing Youth National Championship and it starts with time trials.

Sarasota Crew’s head coach Casey Galvanek says it’s not a traditional race to beat your competition but rather a race to beat the clock.

“You have to go all out because you don’t know what’s happening in front of you or behind you,” says Galvanek

They are racing for their spot in the next round and are ranked based on time.

“Generally they are taking the top 12 boats out of every category putting them on to the ABC semi- finals which will be the opportunity to compete in the grand finale and be crowned champion, says Galvanek.

Sarasota Crew has been the state champions for the last 7 years and Galvanek isn’t worried about his team.

“You’ve hopefully prepared them well enough to handle all the things that happen out there and you execute well. You just watch and you wait,” he says.

While the races are going, there is one building that stands above the rest and was completed just in time for day 1 of competition.

“Ideally this building is designed for the finish line for the judges and the empire for the particular event,” says Bob Sullivan, President and CEO of Suncoast Aquatics Nature Center and Associates.

It was completed Thursday and Sullivan says when you think of rowing you should think of Nathan Benderson Park.

“It kinda just cements our standing in the world of rowing there are no other facilities like this in the entire world and again this is the kind of thing we wanted to create that rivals anything in the world,” says Sullivan.