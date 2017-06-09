SARASOTA-Mick Cohn is using his passion for craft beer to create pale ales, porters and stouts at Brew Life Brewing in Sarasota.
“What makes us special?” Cohn asked. “Nothing, but what makes us different is the fact that we are small.” He’s happy being the little guy in the Suncoast beer scene. Being smaller allows them to have more control over crafting the brews. “We’ll get 8 percent out of this,” Brewer Tom Harris said.
They have three kettles in the beer shop off Beneva Road.
“Which yields us like I mentioned about 33 gallons of beer,” Cohn said. “Which equates to two and a half of those half barrel party kegs.”
The small system cuts down cost, allowing customers to enjoy new beer each week.
“We kill beers, we introduce new beers, we tweak old beers,” Cohn said.
A vast variety, to go with Cohn’s big dream of creating a small-batch brewery in Sarasota.

Brew Life is hosting a Pinewood Derby race in the brewery Saturday, June 10. Doors open at noon.

Lynden Blake
