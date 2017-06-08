SARASOTA COUNTY – Thousands of Suncoast visitors gather at Nathan Benderson Park this weekend for the 2017 U.S. Rowing Youth National Championships.

Not only do these numbers affect the park, but businesses all along the Sarasota – Manatee area.

The Championships serve as the leading junior rowing event in the nation, drawing in approximately 1,600 athletes, 150 teams from across the country and nearly 400 boat entries.

Sarasota hosted the Championships for the first time two years ago.

Event & Volunteer Manager at Nathan Benderson Park, Sarah Kupiec, says because the athletes are youth, they bring their parents, grandparents, sibling and friends, creating a boom for our local economy.

“And it generated a little over six million dollars in economic impact so we’re hoping that with the growth of this sport and the growth of this event that we’ll be able to surpass our goal of the six million dollars and what we did two years ago.”

Kupiec says the economy should have no problem matching and even surpassing these numbers this year.

Racing begins June 9th at 8 A.M. and continues through Sunday.