VENICE-A joint investigation with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI leads to the arrest of a Venice attorney.

A brief six month investigation showed that 38-year-old Adam Miller was defrauding clients who were on their death bed or elderly.

So far, the investigations shows 1.5 million dollars from clients were misappropriated.

As of right now, investigators found four clients have been wronged by Miller and another client is pending.

The department says they have received calls from more potential victims.

Miller’s father, Raymond Miller was in prison for 4 years for similar charges, he was disbarred in 2009.

According to Sgt. Mike Dumer, before Miller is able to bond out, he has to go through a bail source hearing.

This is to make sure the funds he uses are legitimate and not part of the money involved in the investigation.

The Florida Bar website shows, Adam Miller graduated from St. Thomas University School of Law in 2004.

His bond is set to more than a million dollars.

Krystel Knowles
