TAMPA- Tony Dungy is challenging children to train their brains this summer through reading. Tony encourages all children to pick up a book during their “offseason.”

Lucky winners of his “Daddy Read To Me Summer Challenge” can spend a day in Tampa with Dungy, discussing their summer reading.

Summer Is Not A Reading Offseason For Children

By: Tony Dungy, Super Bowl-Winning Head Coach & National Spokesman for All Pro Dad,

In the NFL, every success can be traced back to an enormous amount of preparation.

When our Indianapolis Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007, there was instant joy. We had reached the mountaintop. We were the best team in the NFL and had forever cemented our legacy.

The next feeling was relief. We proved that our preparations were worthwhile and we could revel in a moment without worrying about planning our next move. We had accomplished our goal as a team, as a family.

Following the game, players and fans began their transition into the offseason. But, when you’re a coach, there is no such thing as an offseason. Even in the hours after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, our coaching staff felt overwhelmed. We were so far behind in our preparation for the next season.

While we made our playoff run and celebrated our championship, other teams were scouting for the draft and free agency. We quickly realized we were five weeks behind in our preparations. We had no time to relent in our pursuit of success.

That is why children need to make reading a habit this summer. Like coaching in the NFL, reading should not stop simply because this season of school is ending. The next season is always quickly approaching.

All Pro Dads can help their kids prepare for their upcoming season by reading together every day.

That is why I am issuing the Daddy Read To Me Summer Challenge.

The All Pro Dad and kid(s) who read the most books this summer will win a trip to Tampa this fall to meet with me and discuss the books you shared. The winner’s school library will also win a $500 grant from Scholastic.

Plan specific times to read together. Florida offers so many good reading opportunities: bedtime stories, beach days in front of the waves, car rides to theme parks, and those pop-up rainy afternoons.

The reading you do together will strengthen your bond, not to mention your vocabulary. It is also the perfect summer conditioning program to have a child performing their best when the new school season arrives.

By August 31, fill out the online form at: allprodadsday.com/summer-reading.

You will tell me how many books you read together and your favorite memory from your summer of reading. The All Pro Dad and kid(s) who read the most books together will join me in Tampa.

The new school year will be here before long. Put in the work now to be ready to win then!

Tony Dungy is a New York Times best-selling author and is the first African-American head coach to win the Super Bowl. Tony also serves as the national spokesman for All Pro Dad.