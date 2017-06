Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are trying to identify a bicycle thief caught on camera multiple times over the last two months.

Detectives believe the same person is responsible for several thefts at locations on Ringling Boulevard and Palm Avenue in Sarasota in April and May.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers or the Sarasota Police Department.

SPD also recommends that you register your bike with the Police Department.