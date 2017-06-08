SARASOTA – Sarasota county began the restoration of the building in 2007, so far having repaired the roof and courthouse tower.

Now work is in progress to improve the iron work, repaint the building’s exterior, and remove layers of thick exterior coatings.

The building will remain open to the public during the construction period, which is projected to be complete by Spring 2018.

The courthouse is a 91-year-old landmark that houses the county comptroller and the main office of the Sarasota County clerk of the circuit court.

The county comptroller and clerk’s office will be open normal business hours, from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The Law and Order Café will also remain open.

A statement from the county says the project is not expected to interfere with surrounding roads, parking spots, or courthouse entrances.