MANATEE- For 45 years Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee has provided food and services for anyone in need and now they are in need too.

After funding ran out to supply meals for Manatee county senior residents, Meals on Wheels Plus funded the rest.

“We occurred about 372,000 that the organization had to cover in meals,” says CEO Maribeth Phillips.

But providing the meals came with financial hardship and they were in need of help.

“We just can’t keep going in this direction or we won’t be able to take are of everybody,” says Phillips.

Chairwoman Betsy Benac says organizations grew during the boom of economy but then suffered when it shrank and they were aware of the financial issues.

“We agreed to help them though on a very short term basis recognizing that they are going to continue to have to make changes to be able to make their budget work,” says Benac.

The County Commissioners gave Meals on Wheels Plus $200,000 out of their reserve fund not leaving much to spare and Benac says it was not a decision made lightly.

“It was a little bit hard honestly, we have so many great non–profits, we cannot solve everyone’s problems, this was just really a shot in the arm recognizing that they are making the changes they need,” says Benac.

Phillips says they are making changes.

“We having been looking under every stone in every way that we can cutout programs that we have inherited that were intended to help but have not produced and we just had to cut out a lot of these programs,” says Phillips.