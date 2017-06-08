An update tonight in the UnitedHealthcare and John’s Hopkin’s All Children’s Hospital health care negotiations.

All Children’s is now back In-Network for UnitedHealthCare customers.

In a joint statement the companies said: “Johns Hopkins All Children’s and UnitedHealthcare announced today that as they finalize terms of a new agreement, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and its physician providers are back in-network through June 30. Beginning July 1, 2017 a new multi-year agreement will be effective.”