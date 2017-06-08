Hyundai is recalling almost 600-thousand vehicles in the U.S. to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems.

The larger of the two recalls covers more than 437-thousand Santa Fe and Santa Fe sport SUV’s from model years 2013 to 2017.

A cable for the secondary hood latch can corrode and fail to latch which could cause the hood to fly up if the primary latch isn’t secured.

The second recall covers 161-thousand genesis and sonata models from 2015 and 2016.

The light that shows the parking brake is on may not light up due to corrosion in a switch which could lead to the cars being driven with the brake on.